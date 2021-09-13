VR game incentivized test program launch will send VR headsets to chosen participants
AFFLARIUM launches a closed incentivized test program for anyone to attempt to participate by filling out a form and if selected will receive a VR headset.OTTAWA, CANADA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Afflarium team is looking for willing participants to take part in the test program that will launch on the 17th of September, 2021.
The test will take place in the world of Afflarium – a massively multiplayer gaming metaverse backed by blockchain technology. It’s a special and realistic gaming world, combining virtual reality, cryptocurrency, NFT, digital property, a real economy, and a unique gaming experience.
The test will include:
- Interaction with the worlds of Afflarium using a VR headset and PC.
- GUI testing.
- Carrying out transactions through the purchase of various artifacts and in-game items.
- Use, practice, and handle different kinds of in-game items.
- Testing the gaming process.
The duration of the test program is 6 months.
Everyone can attempt to participate, all that’s needed is to fill out the form.
“In Afflarium, we try our best to achieve maximum quality. We are certain that the more people participate in testing, the better.” — The Afflarium Team
The Afflarium ecosystem operates with multiple blockchains and protocols, making the most out of everyone.
– Ethereum
– Solana
– Polygon
To enhance your gaming experience, Afflarium will support hardware like Facial and body tracking, haptic VR Suits, and Treadmill for VR.
“We are trying to create a very realistic world. A world that can be felt. Both those who prefer a computer and those who are ready for VR.” — The Afflarium Team
Afflarium is developing the Afflarium world, aiming to create large-scale, cinema-quality graphics with a first-person experience video game, utilizing blockchain technology, game development, 3D design, and virtual reality.
For more information, visit https://afflarium.com.
Visit on social media:
Telegram
Dylan Harper
Afflarium
+1 613-701-2190
contact@afflarium.com