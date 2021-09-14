Revolutionary Detroit Talk Show Offers ‘Redemption’ for Ex-Offenders

Redemption Room

Everyone makes bad choices at some point in their lives. The Redemption Room is all about affording individuals who have made bad choices with the opportunity to change the trajectory of the lives” — Jason Sherman

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports show 1 out of 2 ex-offenders find it tough to get gainful employment, and this form of blacklisting by society often plays into the high recidivism rate. When an ex-convict cannot get hired, he or she may resort to the streets, but at the “Redemption Room,” 200 convicted felons get a chance to wipe the slate clean with a fresh employment history. This revolutionary new reality show, brainchild of serial entrepreneur Jason Sherman, is changing lives and the culture by offering participants an open door for a viable, judgement-free financial future.

This exciting new series is birthed out of “Westwood News Talk,” where heavy hitters like songstress Letoya Luckett, founding member of Destiny’s Child; the iconic Human Beat Box — Doug E. Fresh, and the incomparable Cedric the Entertainer are singing its praises. Jason and his curated team made the commitment to build bridges for men and women who want a chance to restore their dignity through hard work.

Each week, four former convicts join six co-hosts in the “Redemption Room” for transparent discussions, to compete for a pathway back to mainstream America. Co-hosts Rocsi “Shugg Rocs” Cooney, Yolanda Hood, LaTasha Jones, Leslie Cramatie, Bonita Walker, and Kimberly Marcilene are stepping up the talk show game with an in-your-face, transformative experience. These judges will choose 150 former inmates to move into corporate jobs and another 50 participants will receive a rare opportunity to start their own businesses.

In Detroit, where over 100,000 convicted felons are looking for a second chance, the “Redemption Room” is a long-awaited cure for this societal ill. According to the Urban Institute, re-entry is a long road where repeatedly, ex-offenders get turned away from jobs and housing, but at the “Redemption Room,” former felons receive an olive branch.

At “Westwood News,” the team focuses on a “Local Discussion for the Urban Community.” Talk of policing, systemic racism, and the public school-to-prison pipeline permeate local airwaves, and “Westwood” is strategically placed to bring these concerns to light. Through innovative news coverage, “Westwood” goes one step further by not just creating content but by creating solutions. Their mission is to “uplift the status quo of underprivileged communities in the United States,” and through programs like the “Redemption Room,” they are transforming the urban culture, one life at a time.

The “Redemption Room” debuts Sunday, October 24th on all social media outlets.

For more information about the “Redemption Room,” contact Jason Sherman (248) 483-0780 or jsherman@westwoodnewstalk.com.

Redemption Room Promo with Doug E. Fresh