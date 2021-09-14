Raiven Adds Koch Filter to Their Growing Network of Suppliers
Koch Filter is joining the Raiven Marketplace, a leading purchasing and procurement platform.IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koch Filter is joining the Raiven Marketplace, a leading purchasing and procurement platform. Koch Filter is a leading manufacturer of HVAC air filtration products made in the U.S., with the industry’s broadest range of air filters for any application. In partnership with Avendra, the leading hospitality procurement services provider in North America, Raiven continues to grow its portfolio of premier suppliers with the addition of Koch.
During the pandemic, contractors and facility managers had no choice but to rely on eCommerce buying instead of in-person purchasing. Now in the post-pandemic economy, their challenge is how to encourage employees not to resort back to driving to retail locations or calling or emailing orders because these methods are far less efficient. Raiven Marketplace solves this problem by digitally connecting end buyers with suppliers and manufacturers in one seamless experience.
Koch Filter is among the key manufacturers who joined the Raiven Marketplace to extend their wide variety of indoor air filtration products to a diverse audience of HVAC contractors and facility managers. Founded in 1966 and now part of the Johnson Controls family of brands, Koch provides one of the broadest air filtration offerings in the industry, which includes:
• MERV 8, 11 and 13 Pleated Filters
• High efficiency filters
• HEPA filters
• Carbon and gas-phase filters
• Automatic roll filters, pocket filters and industrial coatings filtration
• Portable HEPA filtration systems
Raiven and Avendra will continue to add specialized suppliers and manufacturers to serve the supply chain needs of contractors and facility managers in hospitality, commercial, industrial, multi-family, and markets.
Brett Knox, CEO of Raiven, explains, “Koch Filter has been a long-time leader in air filtration, which has grown even more important since the pandemic. We are very happy to have them bring their breadth of products and services to the Raiven Marketplace.”
About Koch Filter
Koch Filter is a world-class manufacturer of HVAC air filter products made in the U.S., with the industry’s broadest range of air filters for any application. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, located in Louisville, Kentucky; East Greenville, Pennsylvania; Houston, Texas; and Mira Loma, California, produce air filtration products for commercial, industrial, hospital, gas turbine and paint filter applications.
About Raiven
Raiven is a leading purchasing and procurement platform that enables contractors and facility managers to digitally transform their procurement process and obtain significant discounts on their common purchases. Learn more about us at Raiven.com.
