Blistey Launches to Connect People and Companies to Diversity
When one of us wins, we all win.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blistey, the app, and online business directory and lifestyle brand for Blk, Asian, Latinx, and Indigenous businesses, has launched its updated app and website. It offers a new way for people of color and their allies to engage and patronize businesses in their communities and cities globally. It is the Yelp for Black, Brown, and Indigenous people but geared to their needs. The app’s goal is to create an easily accessible resource in the users’ pocket for all BIPOC businesses globally. From an Airbnb in Paris to, wedding planning to a beauty supply store in LA, the app aims to be where users turn when they're looking to connect with diversity.
— CEO of Blistey, Franklin Forbes
Blistey’s focus is to connect the BIPOC community and their allies to the businesses that serve them and companies that would like to communicate with the communities it represents. The company partners with a good deal of BIPOC owned businesses and are well-positioned to connect entrepreneurs and companies, especially during these times to the communities they serve and expand their reach to other communities. One of their first partnerships was with a jewelry designer, Ina Sol, that reached 150,000 possible customers.
The Blistey website engagement has grown 300-400% each month since launching. Each month in 2021, they've reached over 140,000 users across our social media platforms, and Blistey keeps growing. Blistey was featured in The Business Insider in an article entitled, Where to Find Black Owned Business Partners as one of the ways for individuals and major companies to connect to diversity.
CEO Franklin Forbes founded Blistey in the Summer of 2020. His Latino heritage and the importance and visibility of Afro-Latino/a/x people in the culture have shaped his goals and experiences growing up in Brooklyn, N.Y. His favorite phrase is, "When one of us wins, we all win." After graduating from Columbia University with a degree in architecture, he received his Master's degree in Architecture and Urban Planning (MAUD) from the Kent School of Architecture in England. He uses his skillsets in urban design and planning to connect people to diversity in their city and make their lives easier and more authentic with the Blistey app. Users can browse through listings on the app, now available on IOS and Android, as well as the website at Blistey for various business categories.
The future of Blistey is growth and its global. Thousands of businesses are already listed on their service, and they plan to add thousands more. They’re continuously improving their technology and user interface. This technology will help consumers have thousands of businesses in their pockets, even when they're not at home. Blistey is the way for everyone to participate in the growth of women, people of color, and other diverse communities in business. The company asks consumers to, “Be a part of the future and download the Blistey app.”
About Blistey
Blistey is the place to connect the world to diversity. It makes shopping easy both from the company’s website and app.
Franklin Forbes
Blistey
+1 718-844-3245
Franklin.Forbes@blistey.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook