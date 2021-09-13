Submit Release
Visiting Guinea, SRSG ANNADIF Emphasizes the Importance of Safeguarding Guinea's Stability, Ensuring Citizen Security and Respect for the Rule of Law and Human Rights

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mahamat ANNADIF, carried out today a one-day mission to Guinea. 

The objective of this mission was to listen to the assessment of political and diplomatic actors of the situation following the political change that occurred on September 5, in order to contribute to a resolution of the current crisis that would guarantee peace and stability in Guinea.

During this mission, Mr. ANNADIF met  with Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, in the presence of members of the Comité National de Rassemblement et de Développement (CNRD). He also had a series of meetings with the leaders of the main political parties.

To all his interlocutors, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General recalled the importance of safeguarding the stability of Guinea, ensuring the security of citizens and respect for the rule of law and human rights. He also stressed that the United Nations, in coordination with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and the African Union (AU), will contribute to provide the necessary support for an exit crisis.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

