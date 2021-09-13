Recycling Company Penalized for Violating Waste Site Cleanup Regulations at their Northbridge Property 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) today announced that D & G Recycling, Inc. has been penalized $31,000 to settle violations of the Massachusetts waste site cleanup regulations at their Northbridge property.

In March 2019, MassDEP issued a Notice of Noncompliance for failure to submit required documents for a reported release of oil and hazardous material at the company’s property, located at 2040 Providence Road. The property has been an auto repair and auto salvage yard since 1936 with three underground storage tanks containing gasoline and waste oil abandoned in place since 2005. Soil, sediment and groundwater at the property and adjacent wetlands are contaminated with volatile organic compounds, petroleum compounds and metals.

In 2014, the company started cleanup actions, but failed to document completion of the work and failed to classify the site in accordance with state regulations. Under the terms of a consent order, D & G Recycling must pay $7,750 of the penalty, with the remaining amount suspended for a year as long as the company abides by the order and completes the cleanup work at the site, including the removal of the abandoned underground storage tanks.

“Companies must communicate with MassDEP and make all efforts to timely complete required cleanup actions to address environmental contamination,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, Director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “Working with MassDEP is the most efficient way of accomplishing this goal and is particularly so in the case of small businesses with limited resources.”

