Renowned Personal Development Coach Ivan Lomelli Shows Entrepreneurs How to Succeed in the Pursuit of Self Mastery

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On a mission to help others achieve the same level of success as himself, entrepreneur, speaker and business coach Ivan Lomeli has released the latest video in his popular YouTube Masterclass series. How To Stop Psychological Projection, Defense Mechanisms, and Do Shadow Work helps people to further understand how their minds work, and shows how to stop the self-sabotage that’s holding them back.“You may be projecting all your childhood issues on to your partner and the people around you without even realizing you’re doing so,” says Lomeli. “My video explains how you can get triggered emotionally and why you always blame the other person for how you feel. Then I explain the shadow work needed for you to get past your reactions and show you how you can change your life around.”The content, in keeping with Lomeli’s other personal development videos, is conversational and easy to understand. Reaction from online viewers has been overwhelmingly positive:“This has taught me so much,” says one comment. “I've really needed to hear this in order to become better as a person and as a partner. I am trying to not externalize my projections and subconscious wounds.”“Looking at your video helped me realize that we take our unwanted emotions or traits that we don’t like about ourselves and we attribute them to someone else instead of acknowledging our own …” says another.Lomeli is currently offering a free access pass to his well-known Masterclass 2021 program. His 5-step success strategy shows people how to get the life they want by overcoming past conditioning and habits, and developing the personal skills they need to survive.For more information, visit his website at https://www.ivanlomeli.com/ or his YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/IvanLomeliMastery About Ivan LomeliAn entrepreneur, speaker, business coach, and popular personal development specialist based in Los Angeles, California, Ivan Lomeli is a serial entrepreneur and millionaire with multiple successful businesses to his name. Lomeli is now drawing from his 20 years of experience to help others achieve their goals with a series of videos that are available to watch for free on YouTube. In addition, Lomeli’s highly regarded Masterclass 2021 offers a 5-step success strategy.