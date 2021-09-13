Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Douglas County Commissioner Mike Boyle’s Passing

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that Douglas County Commissioner and former Omaha Mayor Mike Boyle had passed away.

 

“From city government to county board, Mike devoted his life to serving the people of our state,” said Governor Ricketts.  “His public service and his fair-mindedness will long be remembered by Nebraskans.  Susanne and I are mourning Mike’s passing and encourage Nebraskans to keep the Boyle family in your prayers.”

 

