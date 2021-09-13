ConstructReach Hosts ‘I Built This’ Event in Miami
Two-day event hosts local students for hands-on activities to ignite opportunities for diverse young people in the construction industry
Our mission at ConstructReach is to increase the visibility of the construction industry by educating diverse students about career opportunities and connecting them to companies and internships.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConstructReach, a construction industry workforce development initiative and consultancy, will host a two-day ‘I Built This’ event October 5 - 6, 2021 in Miami, Florida. This unique event brings in diverse students from the Miami community to discover, explore, and pursue opportunities in construction. Educators and students will take part in hands-on activities and learn how to access scholarships, internships, and career opportunities in the construction industry. Local event partners include Commercial Fixture Installers of America, Diamond Flooring, Fine Line Electric, and Williams Company.
‘I Built This’ is an outward-facing workforce development initiative that exposes youth and young adults to opportunities within the industry through dynamic hands-on experiences. The Miami event will be hosted at a Target store currently under renovation at 5800 South University Drive in Davie, Florida. The goal of the event is twofold; to address a lack of diversity in the industry and examine how the pipeline can be filled with diverse new talent.
“Our mission at ConstructReach is to increase the visibility of the construction industry by educating students about career opportunities, connecting general contractors to interns and innovative internship curriculum, and creating content, experiences, and a ConstructReach social network to expose diverse populations to construction careers,” said Paul Robinson, founder and CEO of ConstructReach. “Fifty-three percent of skilled trade workers are over 46 and will be retiring. ‘I Built This’ introduces diverse students to construction opportunities to work towards changing those statistics.”
Since its inception in 2018, ConstructReach has hosted a series of impactful events uniting more than 600 students, brands, and general contractors throughout the nation. Note: CDC guidelines will be followed during the event. Masks are mandatory for all event participants and facilitators. A variety of snacks and boxed lunches will be provided to all participants.
For more information on how you can participate in or support this event, visit ConstructReach.com or call ConstructReach at 314-332-2044.
About ConstructReach
Founded in May 2018, ConstructReach is a construction industry workforce development initiative and consultancy that seeks to increase the visibility of the construction industry by educating students about career opportunities within construction, connecting general contractors to interns, employees, and internship curriculum, and creating content, experiences, and a social network to expose a diverse population to sustainable construction careers. Over half of the skilled construction labor force is nearing retirement age and fewer students, especially from diverse backgrounds, are pursuing a construction career. ConstructReach works with students, educators, high school counselors, large brands, and general contractors throughout the country to ensure they have the information and connections they need to facilitate the long-term longevity of a new, more diverse construction industry. ConstructReach started efforts with more than 100 general contractors throughout the United States but is currently adding additional general contractors, expanding companies, educators, and students to its network.
For more, please visit constructreach.com
Kerry Andersen
Arco + Associates
+1 636-527-9254 ext. 5
email us here