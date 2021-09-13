A Career at Kilo Health: How I Became a CEO

/EIN News/ -- Vilnius, Lithuania, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Kilo Health, moving fast is inevitable. Almost every month, new products are being created – those that actually help people.

When peoples’ values and mindsets align, great things can be accomplished. Mantas Kondratavicius, Head of Nutritional Supplements – a subsidiary of Kilo Health – is a perfect example. He joined the digital health and wellness group in 2019, where he rose to a C-level position in just two years.

“In the summer of 2019, I was hanging out in Tech Park – the so-called Silicon Valley of Vilnius (Lithuania, EU). One of my friends, Eimantas, works there so I sent him a message: ‘Hey, want to grab a coffee?’ 10 minutes later, I found myself sitting on the terrace at Kilo Health, drinking coffee during a job interview. I remember thinking ‘Woah, these guys are really hustling.’ Then, Eimantas said: ‘You have to join us. When can you start?’” explained M. Kondratavicius, recounting the story of how he was hired.

He pointed out that he wasn’t looking for a job, but felt like he and the Kilo Health team were speaking the same language.

“It was like our business mindset, speed and our ideas were on the same wavelength. To make a long story short, I decided to seize the opportunity. At first, I was responsible for a sportswear brand, and then I moved on to supplements. Soon, I became the CEO of a subsidiary supplement company. That’s pretty insane, right?” said M. Kondratavicius.

He added that on his first day, the company’s outdoor patio was filled with people relaxing on bean bags and listening to music through giant speakers. This “chaos” seemed a bit scary at first.

"But after just a few days, I realised that it’s all about balance. These people party hard, but they work even harder. And that ‘chaos’ is there for a reason. When the Bronx was burning, the hip hop culture was born – and that’s how I see Kilo Health,” M. Kondratavicius explained.

According to Mantas, good stuff comes out of this process, as new products are created almost every month. These products are actually helping people fight obesity, lose weight and lead healthier lifestyles.

“We work hard, we ‘kick ass and take names’, we do ‘all ins’ and we succeed. I’m glad to be a part of this,” said Mantas in summary.

Kilo Health Group

Kilo Health (UAB Kilo grupe) is one of the leading digital health and wellness companies, which is not only focused on attracting talent to its fast-growing team, but also co-founding and accelerating start-ups in the rapidly growing digital health industry.

With 4+ million paying users worldwide (the majority of them in the United States), strong technology and a digital marketing platform, Kilo Health provides unparalleled opportunities for entrepreneurial talent and visionaries to build the digital health products of the future.

Kilo Health was founded to design the most engaging and effective digital lifestyle interventions that lead to a better health, by preventing, managing or treating various health conditions.

By continuously seeking new opportunities, co-founding and accelerating prospective next-gen products, Kilo Health has grown from 7 to 500 bright talents in just three years, and is aiming to become the most-loved digital health and wellness product suite globally.

