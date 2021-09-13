Lior Raz, Co-creator and Star of the Blockbuster Netflix Shows “Hit & Run” and “Fauda”, Announced as Keynote Speaker at Kaltura’s ‘Virtually Live!’ Event

Taking place on November 9th online, ‘Virtually Live! by Kaltura’ will bring together thousands of marketers from around the world to discuss how virtual and hybrid events have reshaped marketing and will continue to do so for the years to come.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, announced today that Lior Raz, co-creator and star of hit Netflix shows Hit & Run and Fauda will be a keynote speaker at the company’s upcoming ‘Virtually Live! by Kaltura’ event taking place online on November 9th, 2021. The event will be delivered on Kaltura’s virtual event platform, which has hosted some of the tech industry’s biggest virtual events this year.

Lior Raz, actor, screenwriter, producer, and former marketer and creative director, will inspire marketers with insights into creating engaging content for their audiences, and how they can do so with creative storytelling and digital distribution channels.

Geared towards marketing and business leaders, such as CMOs, event marketers, marketing executives, and martech directors, Virtually Live will focus on the rise of virtual events and discuss the future of video content and marketing. From its impact on the marketing funnel, to how brands can leverage video to thrive in increasingly virtual industries, the event will cover a broad range of topics that have become integral to marketing operations during COVID.

“I’m excited to be taking part in this key event for digital marketers and the digital event industry,” said Lior Raz. “Creating content that audiences find engaging is no small task, and the lessons that I and my co-creators have learned can be translated into impactful practices for marketers who are faced with using video in every element of their job. As a former marketer, I can identify with their challenges and opportunities, and am happy to share my experiences for them to leverage in their day to day.”

Raz will be joining a line-up of marketers from global companies in a day full of informative sessions where leading marketers will discuss their experiences over the past year, the lessons and hard truths learned, and how they plan on moving forward. Workshops will delve into how virtual events are blurring the traditional lines between business events and other marketing channels, reshaping the marketing funnel and with it, marketers’ roles.

“I am extremely excited to have Lior Raz with us as a keynote speaker at Virtually Live,” said Michal Tsur, Co-founder, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Kaltura. “Lior is a master of telling compelling stories, carrying over lessons from his time as a marketing expert to his current stardom as a screenwriter and actor. He knows his audiences, he knows how to generate excitement around his series, and most importantly, he inspires others to engage with his stories, increasing their effect tenfold. We look forward to hearing him share his insights with the marketing industry.”

