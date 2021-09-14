HAMPR, AN ON-DEMAND LAUNDRY SERVICE, EXPANDS ACROSS THE UNITED STATES

Founder & CEO of hampr, Laurel Hess hampr provides contactless on-demand laundry service

Founded by a working mother of two, hampr is an app-based, on-demand laundry service that does the laundry so you can do your thing.

If we can get our groceries and food from our favorite restaurants delivered — why can’t we get laundry done with the click of a button?” — Laurel Hess, Founder & CEO of hampr

LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- hampr, a free app for wash-and-fold laundry services, is quickly expanding , with availability in over 20 markets across 7 states, after launching in Lafayette, Louisiana, in January of 2020. The app, a Techstars-backed start-up, can be found on both Android and iOS devices.Founded by a working mother of two, Laurel Hess, hampr was created with the aim to help simplify users’ lives.“I had gotten home from a business trip and was surrounded by laundry. It was the weekend, and my sons had birthday parties and t-ball opening day — I didn’t know how I was going to get it all done,” said Laurel Hess, founder and CEO of hampr. “If we can get our groceries and food from our favorite restaurants delivered — why can’t we get laundry done with the click of a button?”hampr is an on-demand platform where users can schedule wash-and-fold laundry services via the mobile app. The customers’ laundry is picked up, washed, folded, and delivered back to them by local “washrs” — an army of stay-at-home parents, retirees, or any individuals interested in earning additional, supplemental income. The service is a way busy families and individuals can take at least one thing off of their plate, so they can focus on more important things.In addition to graduating from Techstars Austin in March of 2021, hampr is also backed by Benson Capital Partners.“We are so excited about this partnership with Benson Capital Partners as we expand,” said Hess, founder and CEO of hampr. “We have seen crazy growth and traction in our second year and are excited to use this investment to further our growth and add to our team.”The app has a unique peer-to-peer model with minimal capital expenses. According to Hess, this attributes to hampr’s ability to scale quickly and has contributed to its immediate success and growth over the past year.To utilize the service, users purchase a $39 annual membership which includes four special hampr-branded laundry hampers in the first year. The hamprs are designed to hold one load of laundry each, allowing the app to charge a flat-rate of $15 per hampr rather than per-pound which is often the case with most laundry services.Users have the option to include their own detergent pods in their hamprs or they can opt for hampr’s default detergent, Dropps - a scent-free, dye-free, eco-friendly detergent. The hampr app is currently available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Those interested in being washrs can apply at https://www.tryhampr.com/signup ###ABOUT HAMPRhampr, inc. is a {magical}, innovative mobile application for on-demand laundry services. Since launching in January of 2020 in Lafayette, LA, hampr has already expanded into six states. For more information, visit tryhampr.com.

hampr takes back dinner time