NAMMBA Announces Strengthened Partnership with Roostify
Roostify increases commitment to better serve today’s rapidly changing housing and mortgage industry
The work NAMMBA does in this regard cannot be praised enough, and we at Roostify are proud to show our support for an organization making such a huge impact on our industry.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) announced today the re-affirmation of its partnership with Roostify, a premium home lending technology provider. In partnering with NAMMBA, Roostify pledges their continued support in NAMMBA’s effort to effect positive change with the housing needs of underserved communities, and with the development of a more diverse mortgage workforce.
Through this partnership, Roostify will support NAMMBA in its efforts to assist underserved communities and their housing needs. They will also foster and support more diverse and inclusive hiring practices, employee engagement, education, and leadership development within the mortgage and lending institutions that serve them.
Roostify has pledged its commitment to these goals and to continuing to align their own internal and external practices with NAMMBA’s broader mandate, in the form of a Diamond Sponsorship.
“We are proud to be partnering with Roostify”, says NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Their pledge to NAMMBA’s mission of strengthening the mortgage and finance industry with a more diverse and inclusive workplace culture shows that they are looking to the future of homeownership in America.”
According to NAMMBA, over the next five years, 75 percent of all first-time home buyers will be women, millennials, or people of color. Although there is concern across the industry about a stagnant or shrinking housing market, purchase mortgage opportunity is not only growing, it’s changing. According to NAMMBA’s most recent mortgage market forecast, the three largest diverse borrower groups (Asians, African-Americans, and Hispanics) generated more than $292 billion of purchase opportunity in 2020, which amounts to 24.2 percent of all purchase dollar opportunities.
“As members of the mortgage banking and housing industries, we do not underestimate the responsibility we have to create equitable solutions and opportunities that reflect the diverse make-up of the communities we serve, whether that’s within our own walls or with the public,” says Chris Boyle, President of Home Lending for Roostify. “The work NAMMBA does in this regard cannot be praised enough, and we at Roostify are proud to show our support for an organization making such a huge impact on our industry.”
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking, and training for enterprises and individual professionals. For more information, visit http://www.nammba.org.
About Roostify
Roostify is a home lending technology provider that enables differentiated solutions for mortgage lenders seeking a simpler home lending experience. Unlike one-size-fits-all platforms, Roostify configures its modular technology platform to meet each of our clients' needs and goals. For more information, please visit www.roostify.com.
