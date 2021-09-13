Clean Out Your Freezer Day Expands Across Louisiana

Volunteers for Clean Out Your Freezer Day Hunters For The Hungry's Clean Out Your Freezer Day icon H4H's Clean Out Your Freezer Day in Baton Rouge

Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana hosts the 2021 Clean Out Your Freezer Day to feed the hungry.

We know that the good people of Louisiana will step and donate even more for 2021 Clean Out Your Freezer Day, in order to help our neighbors who are in need.” — Julie Grunewald, Executive Director of Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- September 13, 2021 (Baton Rouge, LA) - Hunters For The Hungry is asking Louisiana to make room in their freezer for the upcoming hunting season by donating protein to one of the multiple drop-off locations throughout the state for the annual Clean Out Your Freezer Day, from September 20-26, 2021.Hunters For The Hungry (H4H) will accept any properly packaged, labeled, and dated game, fish, or other protein at one of multiple drop-off locations throughout the state of Louisiana. Most drop-off locations will be ready and equipped to accept donations on September 26, 2021, but it’s encouraged to visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com to check drop off times and dates in your community.“Hurricane Ida forced us to make some adjustments to this year’s Clean Out Your Freezer Day, ” says Julie Grunewald, executive director of Hunters For The Hungry. “We know that the good people of Louisiana will step and donate even more this year, in order to help our neighbors who are in need. It’s been incredible to see all of the Louisiana food banks working to ensure that Southeast Louisiana is taken care of. Our Clean Out Your Freezer Day is a perfect way for sportsmen to give back and help with these efforts.”With the support of local food banks, churches, and community betterment organizations, H4H orchestrates a successful statewide effort to provide for the five (5) major food banks in Louisiana, as well as direct to shelters and kitchens and other agencies in various communities. H4H was able to provide 96,000 meals with the 24,000 pounds collected in 2020, and H4H is hopeful that the sportsmen of Louisiana will continue to care and share.Convenient drop-off locations can be found in the following cities and regions:* Acadiana* Alexandria* Ascension* Baton Rouge* Clinton* Central* Covington* Lake Charles* Livingston* Monroe* Natchez* Natchitoches* Marksville* Ruston* Shreveport* Slidell* St. Francisville* ZacharyTo find your local drop-off locations’ date and times, visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com and click on “Freezer Day.”###About Hunters For The HungryStarted in 1994, by a group of local hunters, Hunters For The Hungry mission is to encourage hunters and fishermen to make a difference in the lives of their neighbors by sharing their bounty of wild game and fish in order to combat hunger. They provide food throughout the state by partnering with all 5 major food banks in Louisiana and conducting multiple programs such as the Clean Out Your Freezer Day and Freshly Harvested Game and Fish Programs.

