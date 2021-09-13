Submit Release
UTV Crash with Injury in Berlin

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Eric Fluette 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 September 13, 2021

Berlin, NH – On the afternoon of Friday, September 10, 2021, a New York man sustained significant injuries after rolling over his rented UTV in a sand pit beside Brook Road in Jericho Mountain State Park. It was determined that at approximately 2:45 p.m., Joseph Egenberger, 43, of Rocky Point, NY, lost control after accelerating into a right turn within a sand pit. As Egenberger attempted to navigate a sloped section of the turn, the UTV rolled onto its side. Egenberger sustained injuries in the rollover crash, and a 911 call was immediately placed from the scene to request medical assistance.

A response from Berlin Fire Department, Berlin EMS, and Conservation Officers ensued. Berlin Fire Department and EMS personnel responded to the scene utilizing their UTV and ATV. Egenberger was assessed and subsequently transported from the crash scene via UTV to an awaiting Berlin EMS Ambulance. He was then transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

Concluding an investigation of the crash, Conservation Officers believe the primary factor of the crash was excessive acceleration. Egenberger was ultimately issued a summons for operating an OHRV to endanger.

