DNREC to Begin Construction on Pomeroy Trail  Lighting in White Clay Creek State Park

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will begin construction this week on new lighting along the Pomeroy Trail in White Clay Creek State Park.

The $98,000 project includes installation of 11 light poles to light a roughly 1,300-foot segment of the trail, which will be consistent with lighting along the trail near North College Avenue. Once complete, the trail will provide a lit corridor between downtown Newark to the City of Newark’s Fairfield Crest Trail. 

The segment of the Pomeroy Trail that will be under construction will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, but will be accessible on nights, weekends and when work is not occurring.

Construction is expected to be completed in late October.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov or Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov.

