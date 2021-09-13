Industrial Salts Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2021–2027
Reports And Data
Increasing usage of industrial salts in chemical processing, major proliferation & usage in various industry verticals such as water and wastewater treatment.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has added a new investigative report on the Global Industrial Salts Market that offers insightful data about market dynamics such as drivers and restraints, growth opportunities and prospects, current and historic data, segments and sub-segments, and recent technological advancements in the market. The report provides market estimations such as market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR, and market analysis for the forecast period of 2021-2027. The report also offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with company profiles and product portfolios. To provide a deeper understanding of the global market, the report offers a statistical analysis of the global and local production and consumption ratio.
The global industrial salts market is projected to reach a value of USD 24.14 Billion in 2027. Growing usage of industrial salts as a building block in the chemicals industry, major uplift in demand for industrial salts in detergent and soap and agro-chemical manufacturing, and rapidly increasing in deployment of wastewater and water treatment solutions in industrial & municipal sewage services are major factors driving market growth.
Key companies in the report:
Compass Minerals America Inc., K+S AG, China National salt Industry Co., Cargill, Inc., Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Exportadora de Sal de C.V., Dominion Salt Ltd., Rio Tinto Group, and Morton Salt, among others.
Rising global population has led to increasing number of construction and building activities across the globe, in turn, driving demand for materials and chemicals. Availability of advanced finishing materials, environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals, and growing progress of plastics industry has significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Chemicals and materials industry is a crucial part of the world economy and produces over 70,000 products that are needed across various end-use industries. Consumer products such as soaps, detergents, and cosmetics, along with electronic gadgets, automobiles, and paints & cosmetics, among others are in high demand across the globe and are majorly dependent on various types of chemicals and materials. International corporations are actively engaged in developing sustainable products to reduce carbon emissions and pollution and ensure safe operations of the facilities. These key factors have significantly contributed to market revenue growth and is expected to continue to do so going ahead.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global industrial salts market on the basis of End-Use, Source, Product, and Region:
End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027, Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Chemical Processing
De-icing
Oil & Gas
Water Treatment
Agriculture
Others
Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027, Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Brine
Salt Mines
Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027, Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Rock Salt
Salt in Brine
Solar Salt
Vacuum Pan Salt
Key companies are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, brand promotions, and R&D activities among others to cater to growing global demand and gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also analyzes the presence of key companies, their ventures, and investment and funding opportunities in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The study covers critical information and factual data about the Industrial Salts industry along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer better understanding of the competitive landscape of the global Industrial Salts market.
Key Features of Global Industrial Salts Market:
The report offers a deep insight into the market with expert data insights from the industry experts and analysts
Dedicated focus on market growth and restraining factors
Thorough analysis of the market segments includes product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user, and other key segments
Current and emerging market trends and growth prospects
A detailed market forecast covering 8 years from 2021 to 2027
Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on the regions and countries.
