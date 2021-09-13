Crop Protection Chemicals Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2028
The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the global COVID-19 crisis and disruption in supply chain, changes in demands and trends, and economic scenario. The report also provides strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry level barriers and to established players to help them gain a robust footing in the market and capitalize on lucrative opportunities in the market.
The global crop protection chemicals market size is expected to reach USD 82.01 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady market revenue growth is primarily attributed to rapidly increasing global population, rising food demand, growing demand for agrochemicals for preventing crop damage and loss, and rapid adoption of technologically advanced agricultural practices such as Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and precision farming. Market growth is further bolstered by surging popularity of indoor farming and horticulture, rising applications of bio-based pesticides, increased emphasis on high agricultural output, and stringent government regulations for food safety.
Prominent players analyzed in the report are Bayer Cropscience AG, Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Dupont, BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Valent US, Bioworks Inc., NufarmLimited, Verdesian LifeSciences, FMC Corporation, America Vanguard Corporation, Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Arysta Lifescience Corporation, Corteva Agriscience, Wynca Chemical, Chr. Hansen, Lianyungang Liben Crop Science Co. Ltd., UPL Limited, Agrolac, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Nanjing Red Sun, Kumiai Chemicals, Lier Chemicals, and Simpcam Oxon are major players in the market.
Market Overview:
Chemical and manufacturing industry largely caters to a broad range of commodity-related manufacturing and include a wide variety of materials such as sand, gravel, stone, and chemicals. Increasing focus on development of sustainable chemicals and materials, advancements in the development of smart materials such as nanocomposites and other advanced composites, and growing popularity of 3D printing have significantly contributed to revenue growth of the market. In addition, rising emphasis on green building and construction have increased use of renewable resources and this is also a key factor driving market growth.
Key companies are engaged in developing advanced materials having robust characteristics and forming strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches among others to gain a robust footing in the market. The competitive landscape section offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with profiles of the companies, their product portfolios, and lucrative business strategies undertaken by them.
The report further segments the Crop Protection Chemicals market based on product types, applications, technology, end-use, and region, among others. The report also offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment along with market revenue share and CAGR.
For the purpose of this report, the global crop protection chemicals market has been segmented based on type, source, form, crop type, mode of application, and region:
By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Insecticides
Herbicides
Biopesticides
Fungicides
Nematicides
Rodenticides
Disinfectants
Fumigants
Plant growth regulators
Mineral oils
Others
By Source (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Natural
Synthetic
Bio-based
By Form (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Liquid
Dry
By Crop Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Cereals & grains
Fruits & vegetables
Oilseeds & pulses
Others (Plantation crops, turfs & ornamentals, forage, etc.)
By Mode of Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Seed Treatment
Foliar Spray
Soil Treatment
Chemigation
Fumigation
Others
The report also offers a detailed regional analysis along with information about which region is expected to account for largest revenue share or register the fastest revenue growth and the key factors contributing to their growth. The regions are analyzed with regards to supply and demand, import/export, production and consumption pattern, market share, revenue contribution, market size, along with a stringent analysis of the key players present in the key regions.
Regional analysis covers the following key regions:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
