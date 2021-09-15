Blue Marble Geographics releases Global Mapper Pro
Global Mapper Pro includes new support for python scripting, a new spectral partitioning tool, and the ability to generate vectorization from terrain and imagery.
The above image displays a point cloud colored by the applied segment identifies using the spectral partitioning tool.
Replacing the Lidar Module, Global Mapper Pro expands the suite of advanced GIS tools beyond lidar analysis.
Global Mapper Pro incorporates all of the powerful point cloud processing tools previously available in the now retired Global Mapper Lidar Module, but expands the functionality to include more terrain analysis and automated tools.
Global Mapper Pro boasts tools for workflow optimization, including new automated tools for extracting breaklines from terrain and vector features from raster data based on matching or similar values. Scripting expansion includes a new Script Editor dialog for building scripts, and Python integration allowing python developers to access and use Global Mapper functions through Python scripts and environments.
In addition to the automatic point cloud classification tools, a new spectral partitioning tool segments a point cloud into distinct clusters based on a weighted analysis of point return characteristics. A segment identifier is then applied to each connected cluster and selection by the applied segment identifiers allows for easy selection of individual features to streamline manual classification.
“The release of Global Mapper Pro is something that has quietly been in the works for years,” stated Blue Marble President Patrick Cunningham. “As lidar has become more ubiquitous along with the need for a package focused on advanced users, the time to go Pro is here. All the great features of Global Mapper are still available in the base version at an affordable price, while the advanced tools we are known for now will have a home in Pro.”
Broadening the focus of the Global Mapper advanced tools from lidar processing to more general analysis and automation opens the door for greater improvements and development freedom in the program as it continues to evolve.
Blue Marble will be presenting a live webinar on Wednesday, October 6, to showcase Global Mapper Pro. During this hour-long presentation, scheduled to begin at 2 pm (EDT), attendees will see the program in action and will have the opportunity to ask questions about the new functionality. To register, visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6688541853254469389
For more information about Global Mapper Pro and to download the application, visit https://www.bluemarblegeo.com/global-mapper/.
As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com
