Flow Cytometry Market in Austria To See Record Break Revenue $27.7 Million By 2020
Flow cytometry applications in clinical research, drug discovery, development process, wide adoption in diagnosis, monitoring of disease, such as cancer & HIV.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND [Austria Flow Cytometry Market to Set New Growth Cycle]
According to the report by Allied Market Research, the Austria Flow Cytometry market is expected to reach $27.7 million by 2020 and register a CAGR of 12.3% from 2015 to 2020. The research helps leading players and startups to devise new strategies based on current market trends and changing dynamics. Competitive landscape is mentioned in the report based on business segments, products portfolio, and strategic moves & developments of leading market players. Detailed segmentation assists in determining growing segments and determining further steps to capitalize on lucrative segments. Regional landscape is helpful in determining opportunities and driving factors of each region and taking further steps.
Academics and clinical research segments collectively accounted for about two-third of the market in 2020. However, industrial application segment is expected to exhibit an impressive growth over the forecast period.
COVID-19 scenario-
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
High diagnosis rates, increasing count of research activities, growing adoption in diagnosis of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, rising incidences of cancer, and high rate of HIV tests per capita in Austria would continue to bolster flow cytometry market in Austria. Several funding agencies and societies are investing in flow cytometry related R&D activities at the academic and institutional level; thereby, driving the Austria flow cytometry market growth. Emerging applications across novel fields of research, such as plant science and production, marine biology, genomics, proteome analysis, among others, would further boost the market growth. However, factors such as high cost associated with the instruments and limited technical know-how would impede the market growth.
Product launch is the key developmental strategy adopted by the leading players in the market. In addition, the market players have also adopted strategies, such as acquisitions and collaborations, to bolster their market position.
The Major Key Players Are:
• Becton
• Dickenson and Co.
• Merck Danaher Corporation
• Millipore
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
• Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Key findings of Austria Flow Cytometry Market:
• Instruments segment accounted for more than half of the Austria flow cytometry market in 2014; whereas, the reagents segment is projected to exhibit highest CAGR of 14.1%, during 2015-2020.
• Cell-based technology segment accounted for four-fifths of the Austria flow cytometry market in 2014.
• Within the clinical application, sorting/screening segment is projected as the fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 12.6% during the analysis period.
• Within industrial application, hematological malignancies segment is expected to be one of the most lucrative segments throughout the forecast period.
• Within end-users, commercial organizations segment would continue to maintain its dominant position, contributing around 36% of the market revenue, by 2020.
