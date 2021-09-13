Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2021–2028
New report titled Global Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market that offers vital statistical data about market size, market share, revenue growth.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the global COVID-19 crisis and disruption in supply chain, changes in demands and trends, and economic scenario. The report also provides strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry level barriers and to established players to help them gain a robust footing in the market and capitalize on lucrative opportunities in the market.
The anti-graffiti coatings market is expected to reach USD 102.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Graffiti is the impairment to property brought about by drawing, spraying, applying paint composing, or another stamping something to an individual's assets without their consent. Anti-graffiti coatings are usually used as a surface protection system that gives protection from graffiti or destruction in the transportation and development companies. The expansion of the anti-graffiti coatings is related to the growing interest for graffiti-safe coatings.
Prominent players analyzed in the report are BASF SE, Sherwin-Williams Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Protective Coatings International Ltd., Hydron Protective Coatings, Sika AG, the Valspar Corporation, and CSL Silicones Inc.
Market Overview:
Chemical and manufacturing industry largely caters to a broad range of commodity-related manufacturing and include a wide variety of materials such as sand, gravel, stone, and chemicals. Increasing focus on development of sustainable chemicals and materials, advancements in the development of smart materials such as nanocomposites and other advanced composites, and growing popularity of 3D printing have significantly contributed to revenue growth of the market. In addition, rising emphasis on green building and construction have increased use of renewable resources and this is also a key factor driving market growth.
Key companies are engaged in developing advanced materials having robust characteristics and forming strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches among others to gain a robust footing in the market. The competitive landscape section offers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with profiles of the companies, their product portfolios, and lucrative business strategies undertaken by them.
The report further segments the Anti-Graffiti Coatings market based on product types, applications, technology, end-use, and region, among others. The report also offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment along with market revenue share and CAGR.
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Type, Substrate, End User, and region:
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Sacrificial
Permanent anti-graffiti
Semi-permanent
Substrate Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Metal
Concrete
Masonry
Wood
Others
End User Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Commercial and institutional infrastructure
Automotive and Transportation
Construction
Others
The report also offers a detailed regional analysis along with information about which region is expected to account for largest revenue share or register the fastest revenue growth and the key factors contributing to their growth. The regions are analyzed with regards to supply and demand, import/export, production and consumption pattern, market share, revenue contribution, market size, along with a stringent analysis of the key players present in the key regions.
Regional analysis covers the following key regions:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry or query about customization, kindly get in touch with us to know more. Our team will clear your doubts and ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.
