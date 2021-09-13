Syphilis Testing Market Size Expected to Reach $3.65 Billion by 2020 | Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing
The major player in the syphilis testing market space are focusing on technological advancements, product & service innovation in order to retain their positionPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND [Syphilis Testing Market to Set New Growth Cycle]
The research report published by Allied Market Report states that the global syphilis testing market is estimated to reach $3.65 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 1.2%. The report provides an in-depth analysis of growth factors, opportunities, market trends, key segments, and competitive landscape. Current market conditions and the future scenario of various regions have been analyzed in the report to help market players in devising expansion strategies. Moreover, it includes country-wise analysis of each region. Product portfolio and business segments of leading market players outline the competitive scenario. The report provides insights to help investors, stakeholders, and new entrants to determine potential opportunities and tap on them to gain competitive advantage.
The secondary syphilis testing would continue to be the largest market segment through 2020. Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA) market accounted for about 43% revenue share of the syphilis testing market in 2014.
COVID-19 scenario-
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
Rising Syphilis cases remain a vital public health issue and is a significant concern across the globe, especially in developing economies. Rising burden of syphilis incidences and implementation of national screening programs are major factors fuelling the growth of Syphilis testing worldwide. Furthermore, the growing adoption of novel technologies such as Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) tests, Darkfield microscopy and Microhemagglutination (MHA-TP) assay enables faster and improved screening results - thus provides additional boost to the market growth. However, social stigma associated with patients visiting to STD clinics and large patient pool in remote areas would limit the market growth to a certain extent.
LAMEA and Asia Pacific constitute the two largest regions for syphilis testing market and collectively accounted for about 4/5th of the global revenue in 2014. Higher adoption rates for technologically advanced screening tests methods, active measures from governments and private associations along with the growing awareness of syphilis infections, largely contributes to the growth of the market in these regions. Also, rising incidences of syphilis due to men having sex with men (MSM) and implementation of mandatory screening tests for all pregnant women would further foster the growth of syphilis testing market in these regions.
The Major Key Players Are:
• Roche Diagnostics
• Hologic, Inc.
• Becton Dickinson & Company
• Abbott Laboratories
• BioMerieux
• Alere Inc.
• Cepheid Inc.
• Affymetrix, Inc.
• Diasorin.
Key findings of Syphilis Testing Market:
• LAMEA will continue to lead the global market, closely followed by Asia Pacific, all through the analysis period
• United states remains a major market in the North America syphilis testing market through 2020
• Spain and Germany collectively accounts for about one fourth of the Europe syphilis testing market
• China and India collectively accounts for about 89% share in the Asia Pacific syphilis testing market
