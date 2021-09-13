Natural Refrigerants Market Size Expected to Reach USD 2.88 billion by 2027 – Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Natural Refrigerants Market Trends are Growing usage of the ammonia & and carbon dioxide refrigerants are enforcing the market demandNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Natural Refrigerants Market is projected to reach USD 2.88 billion by 2027. The market is estimated to be powered by the increasing demand for the natural refrigerants concerning the adverse effects on the environment created by the exertions of the Hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) & Hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) based refrigerants. Lower cost deployment, wide availability, high thermal conductivity, and high gas phase density, significant rate of heat transfer, and reduced harmful effects are the grounds many organic and inorganic natural ingredients are widely being preferred. Besides, regulations & compliances set by the governing bodies around the world obligates the discontinuation of many harmful fluorocarbon based refrigerants.
Prioritizing the natural refrigerants will result in a he benefit of the direct emissions saving in in the world of nearly 70 percent by 2030. With the current technology available, nearly 75 percent of the overall refrigeration and air-conditioning (RAC) sector can be converted into the natural refrigerants and closely in the forthcoming future the entire usage of the harmful refrigerants can be eradicated. The RAC usage in the transportation has been a major drawbacks here as the natural refrigerants can still not be used in many such applications used in the transport refrigeration.
Natural refrigerant refrigerator, inorganic refrigerants, natural refrigeration, true t-24-gc, undercounter freezer, residential beverage center, refrigerant properties, Freon refrigerant, ac refrigerant, natural refrigerant air conditioners, organic refrigerant, hydrocarbon refrigerant, R290 refrigerant, and ammonia refrigerant, to name a few are some of the most crucial corresponding factors and topics that have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report.
Key participants include Airgas Refrigerants Inc., Puyang Zhongwei Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., The Linde Group, Shangdong Yueon Chemical Co. Ltd., Tazzetti S.p.A, A-Gas International, Engas Australasia, Sinochem Group, Asahi Glass Corporation, and SRF Limited, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Hydrocarbons (HCs) like iso-butane (R600a) and propane (R290) are some of the Eco-Friendly refrigerants which provide zero Ozone depilation, extremely low global warming potential, excellent thermodynamic properties for higher efficiency and also good compatibility with component.
• Ammonia’s zero ozone depletion potential (ODP) & zero global warming potential (BWP), and excellent thermodynamic properties with reduced risk & charge, it’s been considered to be an alternative type of refrigerants that can exhibit a vast usage in the near future.
• Newer trend of using packaged or modular refrigeration system which are built off-site, having mounted on a structural metal base and creates a plug-and-play system, is creating an enforcement in the industry.
• The North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% throughout the period 2020 to 2027, owing to its wide usage of the natural refrigerants. The Unites states holds an impressive market share as the EPA (The United States Environmental Protection Agency), a US federal government agency is all set to ban most of the commercial applications of HFCs like R404a & R134a by 2020.
• Devices that incorporates the eco-friendly refrigerants have been widely in demand by the end-users due the rise in concerns related environment safety for. The consumers can blindly rely on the eco-friendly appliances, which drives the refrigerant market and increases the use of the ecofriendly refrigerants.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of product, type, end-use verticals, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Ammonia (R-717)
Carbon Dioxide (R-744)
Hydrocarbons
Methane (R-50)
Ethane (R-170)
Propane (R-290)
Butane (R-600)
Isobutane (R-600a)
Ethylene (R-1150)
Propylene (R-1270)
Water (R-718)
Others
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Commercial RAC
Industrial RAC
Domestic RAC
Mobile RAC
Others
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Organic
Inorganic
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Regional Bifurcation of the Natural Refrigerants Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Thank you for reading our report. For additional information on customization of the report, connect with us and we will make sure you get a report tailored to meet your needs.
