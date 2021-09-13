South Carolina Department of Agriculture Hugh E. Weathers, Commissioner

Media Contact: Eva Moore, 803-734-2196, emoore@scda.sc.gov

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – September 13, 2021

Pee Dee Fall Plant and Flower Festival is Back

FLORENCE – Mark your calendars for this year’s Fall Plant and Flower Festival at the Pee Dee State Farmers Market on October 1-3, 2021. Visitors can shop for a variety of home, yard, and garden décor, along with crafts, traditional fall plants, in-season Certified SC Grown produce, and more. The market will also be home to the largest selection of pumpkins in the Pee Dee area!

Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions regarding fall planting, along with Carmen Ketron, an Urban Horticultural Extension Agent with Clemson Extension.

The on-site Farmers Market Barn & Grill restaurant will also be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as additional food vendors throughout the festival.

The three-day event runs Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Pee Dee State Farmers Market is located at 2513 W. Lucas St. in Florence.

Admission and parking are free. Wagons are for rent on a first-come, first-served basis, but visitors are encouraged to bring their own due to a limited quantity.

For more information about the Fall Plant and Flower Festival and the Pee Dee State Farmers Market, contact Market Manager Bob Sager at bsager@scda.sc.gov or 843-665-5154, or visit peedeestatefarmersmarket.com.

