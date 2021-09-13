Salon 809 Announces Sale of First Franchise
The salon is the very first Dominican hair salon to hit the franchise marketplace.
I am so grateful to have Sheonna on board with us. She is the perfect example of how this model works across the board.”LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salon 809, the first-of-its-kind Dominican hair salon, has just sold its very first franchise unit.
— Sheonna Gibson
The newest franchisee is Sheonna Gibson taking up a location in Maryland. Jeimy Flournoy, Founder of Salon 809, explains her excitement over the brand’s first franchise partner. “I am so grateful to have Sheonna on board with us. She is the perfect example of how this model works across the board,” asserted Flournoy. “She isn’t Dominican, she is African American. She does not have formal training in hair. Instead, she has been a client of ours.”
Flournoy went on to explain that Salon 809 is about customer service, which ultimately caught the attention of Gibson from an investment standpoint. “Salon 809 flourishes wherever we are because we truly care about our customers and the long term care of their hair,” she said. “This isn’t a salon about the bottom line. We are about forming relationships that last, hearing about our customers’ lives, and investing in those relationships when we can. Sheonna felt this and ultimately decided to sign on with us as our first franchisee. I’m super excited.”
Flournoy and Gibson are still in the site selection process and seeking out a location with the right traffic. Salon 809 first launched its franchise at the beginning of this year which, according to Flournoy, is a testament to the brand’s vitality and validity in the marketplace. “I’ve got so many inquiries about franchising with us and we’ve already sold our first franchise. Our momentum is picking up and I’m excited to see where we will be by the end of this year,” stated Flournoy.
The group is actively vetting franchise partners to join their brand. Salon 809 has several territories available all of which come with full ongoing support. Flournoy will work closely with
her first franchisees in training. More information can be found at https://salon809.com/franchise.
“Our concept, our processes, and our services all work seamlessly. Everything is repeatable and we know our franchisees will love operating their own Salon 809 with the stress of business ownership significantly eased due to our support,” asserted Flournoy.
About Salon 809
Established in 2015, Salon 809 is one of the first Dominican salons to franchise in the U.S. Owned by Jeimy Flournoy, Salon 809 specializes in an ethnically diverse suite of services, concentrating on the health of the hair, salon cleanliness, and above-the-bar customer service. For more information on the Salon 809 franchise opportunity, visit https://salon809.com/franchise
