Sporty.com Becomes NTA's Simulcast Partner in Nigeria for Its Free-To-Air Broadcast

Sporty.com, a leading online sports media and entertainment brand, has partnered with NTA to simulcast its free-to-air broadcast of premium sports content. The pioneering arrangement brokered by Integral (http://Integralsande.com), rights holder of notable sports media rights including the free-to-air Premier League rights for Nigeria, means Sporty.com Nigerian-based users will now be able to watch a simulcast of NTA’s broadcast of exciting sports programmes. NTA, the broadcast partner of Integral for its EPL media rights currently broadcasts top-flight 3pm English Premier League matches each game week as well as weekly Premier League shows - Preview and Review shows and Premier League World and this NTA coverage will now be available to Sporty.com Nigerian users.

This deal will see Sporty.com as the official simulcast platform for NTA’s broadcast of its sports portfolio.

Oluchi Enuha, Brand Director of Sporty.com says; “This is an exciting moment for us as we start streaming the simulcast of NTA’s broadcast of premium content that will include many sports as the English Premier League live matches and weekly shows. We are delighted to connect Nigeria-based football fans with exciting football content they love”.

The Director General of NTA, Alhaji Yakubu Ibn Mohammed commented, “NTA is pleased to be a part of this innovation secured by Integral, to provide football and sports loving Nigerians with a new platform to watch their favourite sports teams. We look forward to working with Sporty.com to deliver the best quality football content”

Speaking on the deal, the Managing Director of Integral Abimbola Ilo: “As rights holder of the Premier League free-to-air broadcast in Nigeria, Integral is committed to bringing the Premier League closer to its fans in Nigeria. With this deal, having Sporty.com as the simulcast platform for NTA’s sports content, it is guaranteed to maximize the exposure of exciting football content to passionate Nigerian fans.”

About Sporty.com: Sporty.com is Africa’s premier sports social media and entertainment destination, offering the latest sports news, live scores, live streaming, odds comparison, social chatting and much more.

About NTA: NTA or The Nigerian Television Authority is a broadcaster owned by the Federal Government, providing excellent television services throughout Nigeria and beyond with the objective of promoting Nigerian culture and society.

About Integral: Integral, based in Lagos, Nigeria, is a leading sports marketing consulting practice. Known for its high standards of delivery, the company has varied expertise and works in all aspects of the industry – events, corporate hospitality, sponsorships, media rights and athlete representation.