Breath Analyzer Market Size To Reach USD 25.14 Billion By 2028 With CAGR of 28.8 % | Reports and Data
Reports And Data
Increasing strict regulations for alcohol testing during driving, increasing demand for accurate primary diagnosis for asthma and cancerNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Breath Analyzer market size is expected to reach USD 25.14 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 28.8 % over the forecast period, according to the current analysis of Reports and Data. Major factors driving breath analyzer market revenue growth are government initiatives for alcohol testing, increasing restrictions for alcohol testing while driving, as well as increasing demand for reliable primary diagnosis for asthma and cancer.
A breath analyzer is a gadget that police use to determine the amount of alcohol in the system of people who are suspected of being drunk. A precise amount of the suspect's exhaled air is passed through a potassium dichromate and sulfuric acid solution in the analyzer. The amount of alcohol in the air sample is proportional to the amount of alcohol in the blood, and the change in color of the solution is proportional to the amount of alcohol in the blood. When the blood alcohol concentration in the blood surpasses 80 milligrams per 100 milliliters, driving ability is significantly reduced.
Moreover, throughout the projected period, demand for these products to measure carbon monoxide in exhaled air for smoking cessation is expected to rise. Increased availability and knowledge of various breath analyzers in emerging economies is likely to give exceptional growth prospects for competitors in the global breath analyzer market.
Breath analyzers can sometimes produce erroneous readings which can become a restraining factor for breath analyzer market growth. Some breath analyzers, for example, are sensitive to acetone and mistake it for alcohol. Paint fumes, mouthwash, gum, cough syrup, herbal supplements, and chemical fumes are all examples of chemicals that can generate false positive results. In addition, lack of knowledge, unsanitary circumstances for use, and reduced device accuracy are all important restrictions for the global breath analyzer market's growth.
Increasing development of on-demand, digitally enabled, and seamlessly connected clinician-patient interactions to manage patient base is expected to drive pharma and healthcare market in the coming years. After the COVID-19 outbreak there has been a number of foundational shifts in the healthcare system. Some of the examples include increasing consumer involvement in health care decision-making, the rapid adoption of virtual health & other digital innovations, increasing focus on utilization of interoperable data & data analytics, and increased public-private collaborations in therapeutics and vaccine development. The increased public-private collaborations for vaccine development has arisen due to high pressure of regional governments. Health care providers, and other stakeholders have invested heavily to quickly pivot, adapt, and innovate therapeutics.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Fuel cell technology is the largest category in the global breath analyzer market in terms of technology, owing to its portability and accuracy.
• In terms of applications, the breath analyzer market is dominated by alcohol detection. In 2016, the law enforcement segment accounted for 50.2 percent of the worldwide breath analyzers market by end use. Law enforcement officers utilize breath analyzers to identify drug and substance usage. They are used to detect the legal limit of BAC in drivers of motor vehicles.
• Due to the advent of sophisticated technologies to detect nitric oxide and carbon monoxide in breath, the medical applications sector of the breath analyzer market is likely to grow at the quickest rate during the forecast period.
• North America will be the largest region in the global breath analyzer market during the forecast period. Due to an increase in the number of drunk driving cases, it now holds 51.2 percent of the entire market share.
• Due to technical developments, increased demand for breath analyzers in emerging nations like as India and China, and a growth in the number of road accidents, Asia Pacific is the fastest expanding category.
• AK GlobalTech Corporation, Dragerwerk AG, Alcohol Countermeasure systems Corporation, Akers Biosciences, BACtrack, Intoximeter, among others are leading players involved on the global Breath Analyzer market.
Segments Covered in the Report:
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the breath analyzer market on the basis of technology, application, end use and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)
• Fuel Cell Technology
• Semiconductor Sensor
• Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy
• Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)
• Drug Abuse Detection
• Alcohol Detection
• Medical Applications
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)
• Law Enforcement Agencies
• Enterprises
• Individuals
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
Major Highlights of the Breath Analyzer Market Report:
• The Breath Analyzer market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.
• The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.
• The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.
• The report analyzes the Breath Analyzer market presence across major regions of the world.
• It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.
• The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.
• It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.
