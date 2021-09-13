Global Artificial Intelligence Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the artificial intelligence market is expected grow from $40.17 billion in 2020 to $51.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $171.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 35%. The rise in investment in AI technologies due to its advantages in every sector is driving the market for the artificial Intelligence market.

The artificial intelligence market consists of sales of the artificial intelligence software and related services. Artificial Intelligence is sometimes referred to as machine intelligence. Artificial intelligence is a wide-ranging branch of computer science-related with building smart machines that can perform tasks that require human intelligence.

Trends In The Global Artificial Intelligence Market

Automated machine learning is being implemented by many companies. It is quite complicated to apply traditional machine learning models for real-world business problems. The better solution is to use automated machine learning which allows non-machine learning (ML) experts to use machine learning algorithms without being machine learning wizards. For instance, tools like Google cloud AutoML are used to train custom made and high-quality ML models with a minimum ML expertise.

Global Artificial Intelligence Market Segments:

The global artificial intelligence market is further segmented based on offering, technology, end user industry and geography.

By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision, Others (Image Processing, Speech

Recognition)

By End-User Industry: Healthcare, Automotive, Agriculture, Retail, Marketing, Telecommunication, Defense, Aerospace, Media & Entertainment, Others

By Geography: The global artificial intelligence market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides artificial intelligence market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global artificial intelligence market, artificial intelligence market share, artificial intelligence market players, artificial intelligence market segments and geographies, artificial intelligence market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The artificial intelligence market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Artificial Intelligence Market Organizations Covered: Google, IBM, Baidu, Microsoft, Apple Inc., Ipsoft, NVIDIA corporation, Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd, MicroStrategy Inc., Qlik Technologies Inc, Verint Systems Inc (Next IT Corp), Qualcomm Technologies, Micron Technology, Xilinx Inc, Intel corporation, ARM Holding, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd, SAP, Intel, Salesforce, Brighterion, KITT.AI, IFlyTek, Megvii Technology, Albert Technologies, H2O.ai, Brainasoft, Yseop.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

