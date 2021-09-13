Sales of Managed VPN Services Is Expected to Surpass US$ 120 Billion By The End of 2028
The market for managed network services is highly fragmented with the presence of market leaders that account for major stake along with new market participantsROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact.MR has come up with a new research report on managed network services market with focus on the global scenario reflecting adoption and sales of managed network services. The research report on managed network services includes intrinsic acumen on various market facets that govern the growth in adoption of various managed network services. The report covers in-depth analysis on various market participants.
The study includes a separate section on competition analysis that reveals various facets of the competition intelligence including product portfolio assessment, developments and initiatives, go-to-market strategies, key growth strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and key financials of key companies. The competitive dashboard provided by the report offers the readers with key insights that can be actioned to gain significant hold over the market for planning future expansions or establishing a global footprint in the coming years.
In-depth profiling of top companies involved in managed network services market has been carried out to offer a complete clarity on value propositions that these companies are offering. Intelligence hemmed in the competitive landscape chapter also includes list of country wise spread and analysis on routine operational activities.
Market Key Players
Accenture
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
AT&T Inc.
CenturyLink Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Ericsson, GTT Communications Inc.
HCL Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
Managed Network Services: Market Segmentation
In a bid to understand various intricacies associated with managed network services, the report includes a detailed market segmentation which covers every angle of the market to portray a holistic overview. Detailed value projections on every market segment along with a year-on-year assessment and market attractiveness of every service across every key country worldwide has been covered in the report using an all-inclusive market segmentation. The managed network services market report covers assessment on various key segments such as service types, enterprise types, end use verticals and regions.
The managed network services market report offers historical data and forecast projections on every market segment.
Analysis on the managed network services market includes detailed examination on service type, enterprise type, end use vertical and region.
Analysis on various services includes as managed voice, managed VPN, managed security services, managed conferencing and managed WAN/SD WAN.
Enterprise type segmental snapshot covers insights on small enterprises, medium enterprises and large enterprises.
End user analysis covers a large pool of industries including banking & securities, insurance, communication, media & services, healthcare providers, manufacturing & natural resources, retail, wholesale trade, transportation, transport, utilities, education and government.
Comprehensive research on managed network services market includes regional tracking across North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Recent technological breakthroughs in the telecommunications space have accelerated the demand for new managed network services that can facilitate efficient processing, consequently enhancing accuracy in various applications. Against the backdrop of these benefits, significant investments have been made in the IT and telecommunications, retail, BFSI and public sectors are likely to present lucrative opportunities with respect to adoption of managed network services
Demand of managed network services are expected to grow at a significant pace in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) such as China and India during the period of forecast. Growing manufacturing sector and significant developments in BFSI, banking and retail sectors are expected to augment the growth of managed network services in APEJ. However, developed countries of North America, especially the United States are likely to show burgeoning sales owing to robust and growing IT infrastructure in the country.
Demand of managed network services are likely to spur among SMBs (small and medium business enterprises). Low budget allocation in SMBs has triggered outsourcing of network functions in a bid to save additional costs apropos to installation and maintenance as well as enhance agility and increase flexibility of operations. On the other hand, assessing the vitality of managed network services as potential cost reducers, large scale enterprises, are also pitching in investments in the managed network services space to facilitate reduction in downtime of networks, effective maintenance and proactive monitoring.
Managed Network Services: Unique Research Process to Glean Accurate Revenue Projections
The report on managed network services market has been drafted using a unique research process that is a combination of primary and secondary research methodologies. The managed network services market has been tracked across major regions across the globe including a country level analysis using this methodology. The process begins with a secondary research initiative that provides a high level overview of the market followed by primary research.
In primary research, interviews with key stakeholders, market observers, opinion leaders and subject matter experts are conducted across all regions to gain a high level deep dive into the intricacies of the managed network services market. The data gathered from one interview is verified in the next and the process continues till the completion of the research. Moreover, with a triangulation method, highly accurate researched data is obtained using which key insights have been drawn.
Managed Network Services Market: Systematic Report Structure
The report on managed network services market is highly structured and begins with an executive summary, followed by market overview and forecast analysis. The overview section of the report includes market introduction, report scope and definition. The executive summary section of the report underlines all essentials of the market in a nutshell that can be used as a starting point for readers to gain a gist on the managed network services market. The managed network services market report is drafted in an organized manner for the convenience of the reader making it easier to navigate through the sections of the report. The managed network services market report can be used by the reader to formulate key strategies and make future moves to attain growth in the years to follow.
