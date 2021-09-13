Submit Release
News Search

There were 131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,728 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (12 September 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 11,795 In the last 7 days: 83,514 Cumulatively: 2,593,862

Hospitalized New: 4 In the last 7 days: 65 Critical Cases: 18

Deaths Today: 8 In the last 7 days: 48 Cumulatively: 1,172

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 227 (1.9%) In the last 7 days: 2,998 (5.3%)

Recovered Today: 6 In the last 7 days: 37

Vaccinated 1st dose today: 25,388 2nd dose today: 20,486 First dose: 1,808,973 Both doses: 974,140

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (12 September 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.