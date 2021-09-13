Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 Update (12 September 2021)

Tests Conducted Today: 11,795 In the last 7 days: 83,514 Cumulatively: 2,593,862

Hospitalized New: 4 In the last 7 days: 65 Critical Cases: 18

Deaths Today: 8 In the last 7 days: 48 Cumulatively: 1,172

Confirmed Cases New Cases (Positivity Rate): 227 (1.9%) In the last 7 days: 2,998 (5.3%)

Recovered Today: 6 In the last 7 days: 37

Vaccinated 1st dose today: 25,388 2nd dose today: 20,486 First dose: 1,808,973 Both doses: 974,140