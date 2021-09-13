Sally Hohnberger and The Life of a Praying Woman
Sally Hohnberger and The Life of a Praying WomanOLATHE, , CO, USA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For a true Christian, prayer is not an act of faith. Prayer is a way of life. And, Sally Hohnberger believes the life of a praying woman is a life filled with power, strength, and peace. And more importantly, a praying woman's life will be a direct reflection of those quiet, meditative moments spent reaching God's ear and heart.
Sally Hohnberger points to Luke 20:46-47 as clear evidence that it's not the length of time spent in prayer, but rather the heart set. And she fully believes that God looks kindly upon those who spend even mundane moments leaning on him for guidance and support.
Luke 20:46-47
New International Version
46 “Beware of the teachers of the law. They like to walk around in flowing robes and love to be greeted with respect in the marketplaces and have the most important seats in the synagogues and the places of honor at banquets. 47 They devour widows’ houses and for a show make lengthy prayers. These men will be punished most severely.”
Many Christian women use a prayer closet or a special area set aside for prayer, meditation, and reflection. But, Sally Hohnberger feels the life of a praying woman can also be strengthened while performing her daily activities. Instead of performing these tasks mindlessly, we can take advantage of these times to cultivate prayer as a way of life.
Ways to infuse prayer into daily life
Pray during personal care
This is the perfect time to pray for you and your family's health and well-being, including any prayers for those you know who are ill. Sally Hohnberger feels God is the best healing balm for Christians, but it must be applied often, and the prayers should be specific.
These times of personal care are often private and quiet. Sally Hohnberger believes this simple prayer by an anonymous author is quite fitting as a prayer of thanksgiving.
Dear God,
"I want to take a minute, not to ask for anything from you, but to simply say, Thank You, for all I have."
Pray while running errands
The modern Christian woman is a busy woman who is tasked with caring for the needs of her family while also contributing in many other ways. Whether it's carpooling children to after-school activities, shopping for groceries and clothing, or handling the family's financial business, each of these tasks can be a time to ask for God's protection and favor upon you and your family.
Preparing meals with God
Treat cooking family meals as a means of reflective prayer. Mount a plaque with a favorite scripture somewhere in the kitchen to serve as a useful prompt. The goal of praying while cooking is that it can turn a tedious or mundane activity into one that is filled with peace and joy.
Cooking meals for your family is self-sacrificial and has the primary goal of providing nutrition to the family. Sally Hohnberger likes to consider John 6:35 while cooking:
35 Then Jesus declared, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.
Sally Hohnberger suggests that the praying woman can use each of these tasks as a time to invite Jesus to come into our presence, to join in our family time, and to be with us as we perform our daily activities.
