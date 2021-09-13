NFV Management and Orchestration (MANO) Market is Expected to Grow at 25.8% CAGR between forecast 2021-2031
Global NFV Management and Orchestration (MANO) Market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2020, it is estimated to reach $45.6 billion by 2031.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Global NFV Management and Orchestration (MANO) Market, the market was $3.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach $45.6 Bn at the CAGR of 25.8% through the forecast period. Telecom, as well as cloud-based service providers, are increasing their focus towards the implementation of 5G. MANO is a comprehensive tool with its functionalities such as multi-Tenancy, security considerations, network slicing, and many others are being implemented with the help of Controllers set over VIM, NFVO, and NFVM per the vendor requirements. Companies such as CISCO, ZTE, ADVA, and others join hands with many smaller and bigger telecom companies for 5G implementation. This factor is expected to play a significant role in the development and demand of NFVO MANO as a network solution for automating networks.
System integrators overall play a crucial role in developing the overall Network Functions system as per ETSI architectural overview. Apart from few players such as Wipro, ZTE, Iricent, who have their whole network of systems for NFV MANO integration, many small and big players in the market believe in integrating systems taking it from third-party vendors. This process helps them reduce costs and their responsibilities toward setting up the whole infrastructure based on virtualized resources. Apart from member companies in ETSI mostly having their systems, partner companies also play a significant role in deploying them to their client base. Big giants such as AWS, Microsoft, Intel, AMDOCS, NEC, and many other companies who are pioneers in their own countries and have a robust cloud computing experience collaborate with many companies who have their own set of products for controlling the whole system. This factor has boosted the market of NFV MANO as it helps these companies integrate a safe and self-managed Network function-based system.
ETSI mandates and their updates are strictly followed by most of the NFV MANO service provider companies. Updates about handling a system of any type, public, private, community, or hybrid, should follow the mandate requirements set by ETSI. These updates from time to time have made the system of NFV MANO more robust. Their compliance towards supporting the whole network system with on-role functionalities has helped the companies who have their whole NF infrastructure setup mostly and can provide full-fledged to their clients. Some of the significant updating factors such as integration for other services such as lifecycle management, slicing, security, tenancy limitations, setting up priorities to the network information processing, isolating from other vendors in the same ecosystem, and many others throughout the years have helped the market of NFV MANO to be implemented vigorously.
In May 2021, as per the LF Networking consortium current release in Honolulu, ONAP has integrated some of the new functionalities for enhancing its overall reach to the vendors. This release includes increased support to cloud-native functionality, more resounding 5G support by increasing new components for network slicing of core, RAN, and transport domains, increased O-RAN integration, enhanced service design by including ETSI standards and increased support of SDC distribution and broaden the scope of ONAP operations manager and updating its current inventory.
According to the study, key players in the Global NFV Management and Orchestration (MANO) Market include Anuta Networks, Capgemini Engineering, Ciena (BLueplanet), Cloudify, DZS INC, Ericsson, Fortinet, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), HUAWEI, Iricent, Juniper Network, Mirantis Inc., Oracle, NEC (Netcracker), NFWare, NetElastic Systems, Inc, VMWare (A part of DELL Technologies), Wipro Technologies, and ZTE among others.
The Global NFV Management and Orchestration (MANO) Market Has Been Segmented into:
Global NFV Management and Orchestration (MANO) Market: By Components
NFV Orchestrators (NFVOs)
Virtual Network Function Managers (VNFMs)
Virtualized Infrastructure Managers (VIMs)
Global NFV Management and Orchestration (MANO) Market: By Framework
Open-Source MANO
Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP)
Global NFV Management and Orchestration (MANO) Market: by Application Providers
Direct Service Providers
Third Party System Integrators
Software Providers
Global NFV Management and Orchestration (MANO) Market: by Network System
Private
Public
Hybrid
Global NFV Management and Orchestration (MANO) Market: by region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Others
Asia Pacific
Australia
China
India
Japan
Others
LAMEA
Latin America
Brazil
Others
Middle East
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Others
Africa
South Africa
Others
Sheer Analytics and Insights Private Limited is market research, consulting, and IT services company. We as a company believe in providing point to point data and its analysis with the combination of our human and automation integration. Sheer Analytics and Insights cover majorly eight industry verticals, including chemicals, life science, communications, electronics, materials, consumer goods, defense, and BFSI sector.
Sheer Analytics believes in quality work and ensures that the product delivered to the client is meaningful for them. We publish reports based on our advanced analytics reports, which are generated with the help of our in-house databases, external databases, and artificial intelligence integration processes. We stand out from other market research companies in terms of integrating facts with meaningful insights for forecasting.
Apart from publishing syndicated reports (mostly client reports), we are dealing with projects primarily based on “Go to Market Strategy, Data Mining and Extraction,” meaning full data analysis based on big data and many other database services and content related services.
Our products include quick turnaround datasets, TAM/PAM Analysis to full-fledged deep dive research on top trending markets.
