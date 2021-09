Border Booth Ballistic Rated Booth Ballistic Rated Guard Booth

"Panel Built Incorporated is an industry leader in this field . A Georgia based firm serving their clients needs throughout the USA and overseas."

MARLBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021

"The Public & Private Outcry for Increased Security Is Now Deafening & Will Not Be Silenced. Experienced UL Ballistic Structure Manufacturers Are Scaling Up to Meet This Unprecedented Demand."— Michael Rosenberg

The factors contributing to this growth are increases in Global Terrorism / Illegal Immigration / Opioid Epidemic / Tariff Imbalance / Geo Political Unrest/ Drug Smuggling / Arms Smuggling / Mental Illness Serial Killers / Stadium Security / Corporate Office Security / College University-K-12 Security / Airport Security / Bus Terminal Security / Port Security /

The need for modular factory built security booths is clearly evident based on the rise in crime and terrorism throughout the world. The ability to quickly deploy these products makes factory production a prerequisite for security agencies tasked with controlling this increasing social phenomena.

Government agencies and private defense firms continue to do business with those vendors who have a track record of quality, reliability and a business model that allows their factories to scale up for any emergency and or any geographic area.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. All product lines are produced within four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. Panel Built has been offering "A Better Way to Create Space" for a a myriad of building projects for over a quarter of a century.