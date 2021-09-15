Back to School: The Citizens Foundation Students and Staff Return to the Classroom After COVID Lockdowns in Pakistan

TCF pupils happy to be back in class Pupils follow strict hygiene guidelines Students are back at school with their books

As pupils return to their classrooms at The Citizens Foundation schools, the challenge is to encourage every child to complete their education

As we emerge from the pandemic hoping for better days ahead, we still face the shadow of rising poverty and increasing risk of school dropouts in Pakistan” — Amjad Noorani, Author, Agents of Change (Oxford University Press, 2021)