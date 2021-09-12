Governor Abbott Readies Resources Along The Gulf Coast Ahead Of Tropical Weather

September 11, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today placed resources on standby along the Gulf Coast, from Beaumont to the Rio Grande Valley, ahead of potential flooding from the tropical system in the Gulf.

"The State of Texas has deployed resources ahead of this tropical system, which is expected to impact the Gulf Coast beginning on Sunday," said Governor Abbott. "We will continue to closely monitor this storm and take all necessary precautions to keep Texans safe. I encourage Texans to follow the guidance and warnings of their local officials and be mindful of potential heavy rain and flooding."

Due to the potential threat to Texas from this tropical system and the probability for heavy rain, the following resources have been activated along the Gulf Coast:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One): 6 Swift Water Rescue Boat Squads and 8 Overhead Packages.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Warden Boat Teams.

Texas Military Department: 5 Ground Transportation Platoons With High Profile Vehicles.

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force (EMTF) Severe Weather Packages.

The following actions and resources have been rostered for potential activation if needed:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams.

Texas Department of Transportation: Monitoring Road Conditions And Prepositioned Water-Filled Barriers.

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol (ESF 13) Search And Rescue Aircraft and The Tactical Marine Unit.

Public Utility Commission: Power Outage Monitoring And Coordination With Utility Providers.

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For more flood safety tips, visit gov.texas.gov/hurricane.

Texans can also visit www.TexasFlood.org for resources and tips on how to stay safe during flood events.