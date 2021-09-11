Submit Release
News Search

There were 69 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,679 in the last 365 days.

Re: Georgia Shore RD & Ferrand RD

Roadway is now open. Please drive carefully.

Thank you,

Trinity Stewart

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111 / PSAP Fax: 878-3173

From: Stewart, Trinity via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, September 11, 2021 3:58 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Georgia Shore RD & Ferrand RD

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

Georgia Shore RD is closed in the area of the intersection with Ferrand RD due to a motorcycle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

Thank you,

Trinity Stewart

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111 / PSAP Fax: 878-3173

You just read:

Re: Georgia Shore RD & Ferrand RD

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.