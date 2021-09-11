Coronavirus: United States Donates Additional 687,960 Pfizer Vaccines to Tunisia

Keeping to our commitment of leading the global fight against COVID-19, the United States is delivering 687,960 additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Tunisia through the COVAX mechanism. The first tranche of the vaccines, constituting of almost 500,000 doses arrived in Tunisia today, to be followed by the remaining doses on Monday, September 12. Over the past two months, the United States has delivered almost two million vaccines to Tunisia as part of our ongoing partnership with the people of Tunisia to defeat this devastating pandemic. These vaccines reflect the strength of the U.S.-Tunisian bilateral relationship and demonstrate our commitment to sharing U.S. vaccines with the global community.

“The United States is committed to supporting the Tunisian people in their relentless efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Our goal is to save lives and provide safe and effective vaccines to as many Tunisians as quickly as possible,” added Ambassador Donald Blome.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the United States has worked hand in hand with Tunisia to provide life-saving medical equipment to counter the pandemic. In addition to critically needed vaccines, the United States provided one million liters of oxygen for immediate use at Tunisian hospitals, two field hospitals with ICU capabilities, lifesaving resuscitation and dialysis machines, and PCR testing equipment to over 40 hospitals throughout the country.

The U.S.-Tunisia partnership is not only saving lives, but also helping Tunisia move towards economic recovery in a post-pandemic climate. The United States’ support for small Tunisian businesses and firms to create and sustain jobs has been integral to mitigating the long-term economic effects of the pandemic. The U.S. remains committed to the people of Tunisia, their health and their long-term economic recovery.