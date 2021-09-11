Pakistan’s Creative Industry Producing Talent par with International Standards.
Pakistan's leading expressionist photographer Jawad "Jafiey" Ali recognized amongst most innovative and talented creative artist inthe country.
Pakistani Fashion industry is proudly producing talented fashion photographers and Jaifiey has been recognized as one of the leading professional photographers in Pakistan.”ABBOTTABAD, KPK, PAKISTAN, September 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pakistan’s cultural and creative industries are increasingly recognised by governments and civil societies as important contributors to economic growth and social development. However, whilst annual export growth rates from other developing countries and Pakistan’s neighbours have been increasing at over 13% and 10% each year, Pakistan’s export growth has stagnated at 5%.
One of Pakistan’s most talented youth in the creative expression industries is JAFIEY, also known as Jawad Ali. Jafiey represents a new generation of visual artists, who specialize in Photography and all kinds of photoshoots including modeling portfolios, events like weddings, launches and fashion shows etc.
Pakistani Fashion Industry is proudly producing talented fashion photographers and Jafiey has been recognized as one of the leading professional photographers in Pakistan. Based out of Abbottabad, Pakistan, Jafiey has brought creative photography with a special nature’s appeal into his professional expression.
In a short career span of less than 3 years, jafiey has managed to make an impression on the creative industries in the country, where Jafiey’s work has been recognized for capturing leading fashion and modeling Icons of the fashion and life style world. His camera has captured moments and styles of the leading personalities of the glamour world. Striving for fresh and original work, his work is recognized as adding a new dimension of photography among his peers.
Jawad Jafiey is a self-taught photographer, who has established his own style of photography, his approach is a unique combination of aesthetic awareness with technical understanding of the language of lights and camera.
Pakistan’s fashion industry is introducing Pakistani traditional dresses all over the world as cultural representatives and becoming a reason to introduce international trends in Pakistan. Pakistani media, Film Industry and Internet has the biggest role in promoting fashion in Pakistan. However, all this requires creative photos and images that can enhance the visual experience for this endeavor. Jafiey has photographed some of the leading fashion models and gave them a new look through his work, which is available on the leading platforms in the world, including the internet, magazines, newspapers and etc.
With his first shoot in 2013, Jawad Jafiey has proved as one of the most innovative photographers in the creative expression field in a short span of time, due to his dedication towards photography.
