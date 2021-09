Scandinavian Alliance Engages Axial Capital Partners

A commercial partnership to expand our corporate finance services.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, September 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scandinavian Alliance is pleased to announce it has engaged Axial Capital Partners for a commercial partnership to expand their corporate finance services to lead on investments, IPOs, and public-markets marketing activities for small and mid-sized (public and private) companies. The partnership maintains a network of associates, active on transactions, across the UK/EU regions, Canada, and Australia.The transactional operations of the group include:* Private financing and advisory services to scale-up companies* Pre-IPO financing, including introductions to strategic investment partners* Board-level services to enhance corporate governance* Public listings on the UK, Canadian, and Australian stock exchanges* Ancillary legal services facilitated by stock exchange-approved professionals* Dual listings for liquidity and broader investor reach* Transaction sizes from EUR 1M - 250M“This is a natural step for us to take the lead early on in future deals, before introducing them to our retail and institutional Scandinavian network,” says Henrik Nilsson, Managing Partner at Scandinavian Alliance.Rhodri Llewellyn, Founder and CEO of Axial also states that “having partnered with Scandinavian Alliance on past transactions, it’s an exciting collaboration that means, as a group, we have comprehensive expertise to deliver advisory, private capital investment, IPO execution, and public markets exposure for scale-up and mid-tier clients.”For more information about Scandinavian Alliance, please visit www. scandinavianalliance.com/ About Scandinavian AllianceScandinavian Alliance is a Swedish full-service company expert in investment, branding, exposure, and media development. The Alliance works across a wide variety of market sectors, including mining, biotech, pharma, green energy, and SaaS.About Axial Capital PartnersAxial has a heritage in the London markets, leading on financing, corporate advisory, and M&A, maintaining advisory board positions on a number of investee companies.