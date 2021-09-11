Submit Release
News Search

There were 244 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,880 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Issues Proclamation Marking 20th Anniversary Of 9/11

September 10, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. In the proclamation, the Governor urges all Texans to take a moment of pause today in remembrance of lives lost on September 11, 2001 and to remember the enduring patriotism that binds our nation together.   "Today marks twenty years since that Tuesday morning when the United States came face-to-face with tragedy and destruction in the wake of terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania," reads the Governor's proclamation. "Over the course of a single morning, we lost family members, friends, loved ones, coworkers—each one with hopes and dreams. Twenty years later, we still feel their loss. Today, I encourage Texans to pause in remembrance of the innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001. As we united in the face of destruction and tragedy, let us once again remember the enduring patriotism that binds us together as one nation. Together, we will be a guiding light for generations to come."   Read the Governor's proclamation.  

You just read:

Governor Abbott Issues Proclamation Marking 20th Anniversary Of 9/11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.