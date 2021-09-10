Update #2-Law Enforcement Officers Identified

September 10, 2021

Des Moines, Iowa - The Officers/Deputies involved in the August 31st shooting have been interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). All Officers/Deputies have cooperated with the investigation and willingly participated in the interview process. They have been identified as:

Jones County Deputy Tim Miller-3 years law enforcement experience Jones County Deputy James Rickels-6 years law enforcement experience Anamosa Police Officer Tyler Hunt-8 years law enforcement experience Anamosa Police Sergeant Nick Brokaw-9 years law enforcement experience Anamosa Police Officer Gabe Humphrey-2 years law enforcement experience

The joint investigation by the DCI and the State Fire Marshal’s Office continues and once completed, their investigative report(s) will be forwarded to the Iowa Attorney General’s office for review. No additional information will be released at this time.