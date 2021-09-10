09/10/2021 - Honoring Patriot Day

The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of the heroes of September 11, 2001 and the nearly 3,000 individuals who lost their lives.

Patriot Day

Please lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel from:

Sunrise to Sunset on Saturday, September 11, 2021

More information is available at https://www.illinois.gov/about/flag-honors.html