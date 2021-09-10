FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

DDOT to Open New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge

(WASHINGTON, DC) – The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will host a media availability tonight to celebrate the opening of the New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge to traffic. On Friday night, one lane of southbound traffic on South Capitol Street will be shifted onto the new bridge, while final striping is installed approaching the bridge. On Sunday, September 12, at approximately 3:00 a.m., northbound traffic on South Capitol Street will be shifted onto the new bridge. All travel lanes will be open in both directions by Sunday morning.

The media availability will be hosted at the intersection of Half Street SW and R Street SW. After the media availability, DDOT staff will escort photographers and reporters onto the bridge to capture the traffic switch in a safe location.

WHO: Everett Lott, Acting Director, District Department of Transportation

WHEN: Friday, September 10 at 10 p.m.

WHERE: Media availability: Intersection of Half Street SW and R Street SW Traffic switch: Inbound Lanes of the New Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge - by escort only

