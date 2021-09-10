Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott Marks 20th Anniversary Of 9/11

September 10, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott today visited the Price of Liberty Memorial on the Texas Capitol grounds, where she laid wreaths in remembrance of the victims of 9/11 and the service members who lost their lives in the Global War on Terror. The First Lady's tribute, presented on behalf of the people of Texas, comes as the nation marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. "Today and every day, it is important that we remember the tragic loss of American lives in the Twin Towers, in the halls of the Pentagon, and aboard Flight 93 on this fateful day 20 years ago," said the First Lady. "It is important that we also pay tribute to all who have selflessly served our country since 9/11, and to honor those who did not return home to their families. For their still grieving families, they are gone but not forgotten. May God bless those we remember today, and may He continue to bless the families affected by 9/11 and the Global War on Terror." The First Lady was joined by staff members of the Office Of The Governor, as well as the Texas Deputy Secretary of State Joe Esparza, who have all served in uniform.