Governor Abbott Announces Grand Prairie Designated As Music Friendly Community

September 10, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Grand Prairie, having completed the multi-step certification process, has been designated as a Music Friendly Community by the Texas Music Office (TMO). The Music Friendly Community program seeks to foster music business-related economic development in Texas cities and communities.

"With support from the Texas Music Office, in 2019 the Texas music industry created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs in communities all across the Lone Star State and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity," said Governor Abbott. "Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur job creation and economic growth. I congratulate Grand Prairie on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to amplifying their continued success."

"Congratulations to Mayor Ron Jensen and the City of Grand Prairie on this well-earned certification," said Senator Brian Birdwell. "I am proud to have the Music Friendly Community of Grand Prairie in Senate District 22. I am confident Grand Prairie will welcome and foster music industry development for years to come."

"It's an honor to help recognize Grand Prairie as the newest member of the distinguished list of Texas' Music Friendly Communities," said Senator Kelly Hancock. "This is a well-deserved and hard-earned accomplishment that shows why our community is such a great place to live and work."

The City of Grand Prairie, Visit Grand Prairie, and the Texas Music Office invite the community to celebrate the designation on Saturday, September 11 at Firehouse Gastro Park at 6 pm. TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the Music Friendly Community designation to Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen.

"We are delighted to receive this official designation from the state; however Grand Prairie is no stranger to providing a stage for local talent and big names to flourish," said Mayor Jensen. "This designation will help foster talent across our grand city to perform at venues such as Uptown Theater, Texas Trust CU Theatre, The Epic Theater, Lone Star Park, Firehouse Gastro Park, The Oasis floating restaurant, and our signature event, Main Street Fest. In addition, we are home to the Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy and the Grand Prairie Arts Council which promote local talents. I want to thank Visit Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie Economic Development, city staff and the Advisory Committee for working on this initiative to help us encourage music and more opportunities to Live Life Grand in Grand Prairie."

Grand Prairie joins more than 25 other Texas cities that have received the official Music Friendly Community designation. These cities include Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, Denton, Lindale, Stephenville, Conroe, San Angelo, Nacogdoches, Abilene, McKinney, Waxahachie, Waco, Alpine, Bastrop, New Braunfels, Victoria, Lubbock, Denison, Arlington, Brenham, Dripping Springs, Round Rock, El Paso, Odessa, and Vidor. Cities that are currently working through the certification process include Houston and Dallas.

About the Texas Music Friendly Community program: https://gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities