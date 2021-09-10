Former Cuyahoga County Jail Director Found Guilty

(CLEVELAND, Ohio) — In the most recent trial stemming from years-old allegations of widespread misconduct at the Cuyahoga County Regional Jail, former jail Director Kenneth Mills has been found guilty, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“Under Mills' watch, drugs flowed freely and medical care did not. Inmates were attacked by corrections officers,” Yost said. “With this conviction, Mills can think about his own potential time behind bars - and hope that it will run better than the hellhole he ran for Cuyahoga County."

Mills oversaw a jail that was short-staffed, overcrowded and could not meet the basic needs of inmates. Eight inmates died at the facility during the second half of 2018.

Following a two-week trial that ended Thursday, the jury today found Mills guilty of two counts of falsification, both first-degree misdemeanors and two counts of dereliction of duty, both second-degree misdemeanors.

Mills will be sentenced on Friday, Oct. 8 at 11:00 a.m. in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

The trial, prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office caps an investigation that unveiled numerous criminal acts inside the jail. Mills is among 10 Cuyahoga County jail employees criminally charged for negligent acts against inmates.

In the other cases, also prosecuted by the AGO’s Special Prosecutions Section:

The cases were investigated by the FBI, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and the Cleveland Division of Police.

