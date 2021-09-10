Governor Phil Scott Issues Patriot Day Proclamation

Montpelier, Vt. – As America reflects on the twentieth anniversary the September 11th attacks on our nation, Governor Phil Scott today issued a proclamation declaring Saturday Patriot Day in Vermont.

He urged Vermonters to recapture the spirit of unity we felt twenty years ago by displaying the American flag across the state, like so many did following the attacks two decades ago.

Governor Scott will be participating in two events tomorrow in commemoration of the anniversary:

The Vermont National Guard 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Camp Ethan Allen – 8:30 AM (public attendance is by invitation from the Guard)

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Norwich University Gold Star Families Memorial Monument – 11:00 AM



Text of the proclamation can be found below:

State of Vermont

Executive Department

A Proclamation

WHEREAS, twenty years ago, our country lost the lives of nearly 3,000 innocent men, women, and children in the devastating terror attacks on September 11, 2001; and

WHEREAS, these attacks targeted American citizens, established buildings, and distinguished locations – but these attacks also targeted those American values that bind our communities around the principles of freedom, justice, and prosperity; and

WHEREAS, every American – from all backgrounds – felt the pain of these attacks, however, that pain did not divide us, but instead, it united us, depriving the attackers of their intended objective, and in our darkest hour, we joined together as one country to reaffirm our values of service and strength upon which our country was built; and

WHEREAS, those deadly attacks changed the course of history and the meaning of this day, which will forever be a reminder of the lives lost, and of the evil and cowardice by which such acts of terror are inspired, but most importantly, they will be a reminder of the importance of unity, courage, and bravery in the face of adversity; and

WHEREAS, on this day, let us remember the lives lost both from the deadly attacks on September 11th, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve our nation in the years that followed; and

WHEREAS, in the days, weeks and months after those attacks, people across the country displayed American flags, demonstrating the unity and pride we had as a nation and on the 20th anniversary, let’s recapture and reignite that spirit of unity by displaying American flags all across our beautiful state.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Philip B. Scott, Governor, hereby proclaim September 11, 2021 as PATRIOT DAY in Vermont and encourage all Vermonters and municipalities to display the American flag.

/s/

Philip B. Scott Governor

###