Wildlife Express: Moose are magnificent!

Moose may look big and awkward, but they really are powerful and graceful creatures. Usually found near wet meadows, streams, lakes, and ponds, you might also see moose in Idaho’s towns and cities during winter or early spring. It’s important to remember moose are wild animals and can be unpredictable.

Moose really are magnificent and you can learn more about them in the September edition of Wildlife Express.

