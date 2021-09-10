MEXC Global to Support the Upcoming Nervos Network Hackathon

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC exchange is delighted to partner with Nervos Network for their upcoming virtual hackathon NERVOS - BROADEN THE SPECTRUM with Gitcoin. The event is scheduled to kick off on September 10th and run for three weeks.





Teams will create robust Layer 2 applications utilizing the network’s suite of integrated solutions. Participants who successfully complete an application will be invited to deploy live tothe Aggron testnet. Winners will share a Gitcoin prize pool of $200K.

There are no limits on what applications developers can build. Essentially, project teams can develop Oracles, DAOs, DEXes, Collateralized stablecoins, or anything else exciting and innovative.

MEXC will jointly promote the hackathon and offer potential investments and token listings for selected projects. The global exchange will work with other Nervos partners such as realDASystems, CoinGecko, and Lay2dev to succeed in the hackathon event.

Toni, the Head of MEXC Research, will be part of a panel of judges to evaluate all submissions and pick out the winners. The judges will be looking for specific criteria such as marketplace viability, originality, and ease of use.

All participants must hand in their submissions before October 4th, 11:59 PM UTC. Judging is set to occur from October 5th - 8th, while winners will be announced on October 11th. Each project must be open source and contain a short demo video and sufficient documentation to compile and deploy the app.

Nervos: The Go-to Platform for Building of Universal Apps

The Nervos Network has taken the blockchain sector by storm with its promise of introducing unmatched interoperability between multiple ecosystems. The network’s vast array of integrated solutions can make decentralized apps universal and usher in a new era in blockchain evolution.

Nervos makes the dApp ecosystem easily accessible by allowing anyone to navigate through universal applications from their chosen solution. Users can select their desired interface and cryptocurrency and stick with it while still gaining access to the broader blockchain.

Dev teams looking to build on the secure and sustainable network enjoy flexible code and cutting-edge Layer 2 scaling solutions. They can also port dApps from anywhere with ease and instantly access the whole blockchain ecosystem.

MEXC: A User–Friendly Crypto Services Provider

MEXC Global is a Singapore-based exchange offering the best crypto services such as spot, margin, and options trading. Users can access high-quality listings of trending coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

MEXC boasts a global user base of over 6 million across 70 countries. The exchange is constantly stretching its global reach by working strategically with some of the most exciting blockchain projects in the sector.