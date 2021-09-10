Evan Androcy: Helping the World Through Law Enforcement
Evan Androcy is a technology consultant at American Document Solutions and he is based in the city of Toms River, New Jersey.TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evan Androcy is a technology consultant at American Document Solutions and he is based in the city of Toms River, New Jersey. Androcy graduated from Stockton University in 2002. He worked for 17 years as a police officer. He has two children that he loves and two dogs. When he was working in law enforcement, he was considered a firearms expert, and he was on the SWAT team. He enjoys traveling and the outdoors. He also worked for the Honda dealership in Toms River, New Jersey, and he was one of the top salespeople during the few months in which he worked there. He has also worked in commercial construction in recent years.
Evan Androcy had a lot of professional expertise when he was working in law enforcement, which is why he was quickly promoted to the SWAT team in the district. He was considered to be a valuable asset to the police force, and he was well-known for his expert firearm skills. While he was serving and protecting his country, he created strong bonds with the rest of the team and was considered to be a team leader in law enforcement. He operates in the greater New York area on the east coast of the Northeastern United States.
Evan Androcy has also developed a passion for client services, technological developments, and proactive approaches when it comes to helping other people with a lot of experience. Most of the time, in his current industry, he will focus his efforts on serving others using document solutions. He has been recognized as one of the leading associates in his field. Androcy is someone who is exceptionally familiar with hard work and the value that it can bring. He worked very hard when he was in the armed forces, and he is also working hard during his current career in the tech industry. He was also a well-known person of influence within the commercial construction industry when he was working in that industry. He has made a habit of excelling in everything that he has tried and enjoys learning and growing in all of his fields.
Evan Androcy currently works in the field of business supplies and equipment, specifically at American Document Solutions. At this company, It is believed that both excellent customer service and quality products will create a successful business. They plan on delivering customized solutions to all of their customers that are cost-effective and flexible and have the ability to keep up with the evolving needs of the customers. This company offers Xerox, Kyocera, and Sharp equipment. If a client requires high-speed duplication and printing, they should rest assured in the fact that this company has high-speed units that can create between 12 and 135 pages each minute, whether they want the job done in black and white or color.
